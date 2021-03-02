I tend to treat images from design magazines and Instagram as I do models from Vogue and other influencers—they are stylized visions that have likely been manufactured and filtered to please you.

The actual model (aka space) probably looks like a version of the one in the magazine, just with more blemishes (clutter) and wearing comfortable clothes (that couch from your mom’s basement). Influencer culture and design magazines have borrowed a page from fashion magazines and real estate marketing, offering staged images as a template to inspire your future stylish life.

There is an inordinate fixation on image-able space, and, admittedly, architects are among the worst offenders.

We like to create dramatic and photogenic rooms that we can put in our portfolios and get featured in publications, but sometimes the best space cannot be adequately captured by still camera shots. I can tell you from my own experience that the pictures my professional photographer takes of my projects lend an ethereal quality to the spaces.

Most photographers like to take pictures on bright but overcast days to pick up the ambient lighting. This is not to say the homes aren’t actually this nice, but the brightness is certainly enhanced, the piles of debris outside a window area are cleverly masked, and angles are maximized for the best take on a space. Power cords and outlets can get mysteriously cleaned up. White rooms tend to be easier to photograph too because you can blow out the color and make anything look bright. Dark rooms with deep tones are harder to capture and need appropriate lighting—I think this is why we don’t see many dark rooms in print media.