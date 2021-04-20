I am a very resourceful and independent woman, and even still, I was looking to others and the external world for answers. I went on a long path of self-discovery in order to gain clarity about my new life.

I reached out to medical practitioners outside of my chosen medical team, which helped me learn more about my illness and gave me confidence in the treatment I was receiving. I also built relationships with those providers in the process, and leaned on them for additional support and discussion.

I created a network of friends and family to provide me with the emotional support I needed. I was very selective about who I brought into that network—I longed for positive and constructive people, who could not only provide me love and support, but who also shared my values.

Friends who had been through similar experiences offered suggestions and comfort. They helped me get through otherwise painful steps in the journey, like losing my hair, or going in for quarterly check-ups only to feel like my life had been flipped upside down, once again.

Through word of mouth, I learned about alternative therapies that could complement my treatment and help me dig deeper within myself. I tried everything that felt right to me: bio-decoding, psychology, reiki, quantum healing, hypnosis, reflexology, supplements, and dietary changes. Each of these contributed to my well-being in some way.

In these therapies, I had to face repressed traumas from both my childhood and adult life, which I had conveniently hidden away. While the process seemed daunting at first, airing these traumas out in the open was essential for healing.

Eventually I was able to integrate the concepts I'd learned from various therapies, and turn them into behaviors and values that I am now deeply committed to. I check in with myself often to decide if I need to make modifications, as I am constantly evolving.

In terms of the cancer, I had a radical remission and went on to enjoy months of relative tranquility. Unfortunately, I faced further setbacks later on, which became more opportunities to learn and grow.