Jessica de la Morena is the founder of U Are The Hero, a website dedicated to building community amongst people with shared health journeys, hardships, and experiences. Her personal cancer journey led her to create the movement, and her mission is to help people find strength amidst adversity.

She is a business development and strategy executive in a global company, where she also teaches transformational leadership courses and provides group and individual coaching. She is half-Spanish and half-American, has travelled extensively all her life, and is fascinated by different cultures and perspectives that enrich her own experience.