Science Says These 2 Touch Meditations Can Soothe Anxiety

Tuning into the senses can help beginner and seasoned meditators alike quiet the mind and focus the attention elsewhere. Sound is probably the most-discussed meditation aid, but what about touch? In this excerpt from Instant Calm: 2-Minute Meditations To Create a Lifetime of Happy, author Karen Salmansohn shares two fun touch meditations to add to your self-care tool box.

I want to help you feel less anxiety—by feeling more things with your hands!

Yes! I'm gonna help you to be less touchy...by giving you a range of things to touch. There are a variety of fun (and G-rated) touch meditations that have you reaching out and touching soft stuff, wet stuff, scratchy stuff, and grassy stuff.

Chances are that you've done a touch meditation before—without realizing it.

When you were a kid, you probably had a teddy bear or some favorite stuffed animal toy. One of the reasons you loved your stuffed animal (other than the fact that it was so gosh-darn adorable) was because it was so gosh-darn soft. Every time you hugged your stuffed animal, you became mesmerized by its comforting softness. You were unwittingly doing a touch meditation.

The feel of its cozy fur wound up distracting you from whatever was making you sad or scared. Eventually, the more you hugged your soft and cuddly stuffed animal, the more comfort you felt. In this way, your stuffed animal became an anchoring tool. Simply touching it lightly made you feel incredibly safe and secure.

Coming up are a few recommended tactile treats to help you relax during stressful times. If you regularly use these touch meditations, you'll have a powerful arsenal—literally!—at your fingertips.