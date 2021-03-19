I’m A 67-Year-Old Entrepreneur: These Are The Daily Tips I Swear By To Feel 30

As you could probably guess from his ultimate frisbee league and affinity for strolls, Sisson isn’t much of a gym rat. Rather, “my forms of activity are largely centered around play,” he says. Now, it’s not always frisbee—sometimes it’s an hour of paddle boarding; other times it’s a five mile bike ride—but he always tries to have fun with his forms of exercise.

“I don't like the drudgery of calling it a workout anymore,” he adds. “For me, it's like, ‘What game am I going to play today?’ Or, ‘How am I going to have fun today with my movement?’" Of course, this doesn't mean you should skip the gym or at-home HIIT class—any workout you can do is enough!—but incorporating play makes it more enjoyable for Sisson. Plus, A sense of play has been linked to mental health, too, as connecting to your inner child and fostering joy into your life can help ease stress and flood the brain with happy hormones.

Some playful ideas: dance, build a fort, tend to the garden, and make sure you laugh along the way.