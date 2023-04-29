Vitamin D is vital for whole-body health; it supports skin, hair, immune, bone, muscle, reproductive, metabolic, and gut health in myriad ways.*

But despite its importance to human health, 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D and another 41% are insufficient. That makes 70% of the American adult population that needs to consume more vitamin D.

Why is the nutrient gap of such a universally beneficial vitamin so vast, you may ask? For starters, food and sunlight aren’t very effective ways of getting adequate vitamin D. So, unless you’re supplementing with a high-quality vitamin D supplement every day, your status may be falling short.

To achieve truly optimal vitamin D levels (i.e., 50 ng/ml or higher), you’ll need a daily supplement that delivers 5,000 IU of D3 (not D2). Be sure to take your D3 with a meal (or even better—find a supplement with built-in healthy fats) to optimize absorption.