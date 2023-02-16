The Optimal Dose, Type & Form Of Daily Omega-3s For Heart Benefits
Omega-3s are famous for supporting heart health and function; it’s kind of their MO. But recent research1 from Frontiers in Nutrition determines that official daily omega-3 intake recommendations fall way short of the dosage required to increase the omega-3 index and achieve cardiovascular benefits.
In fact, this review has broken down the exact dosage, type, and form of omega-3s you need to take daily (and, for how long). Let’s dive in.
Cardiovascular benefits of omega-3s.
Thanks in large part to their wide range of antioxidant and healthy inflammatory response actions, omega-3s are absolute superstars in the realm of cardiovascular well-being.*
If you want to really dig into their healthy heart benefits, we’ve already covered the full breadth of their abilities in this article. For now, here’s a taste of what these fatty acids can do for your hardest working organ:*
These healthy fats’ cardiovascular benefits are so impressive that even the FDA released an official claim in 20195 stating that the consumption of EPA and DHA combined helps reduce blood pressure and the likelihood of hypertension, a risk factor for CHD (coronary heart disease).*†
Optimal omega-3 dosage for heart health.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that people consume eight ounces (approximately two servings) of fish per week, which is about 250 to 500 milligrams of marine omega-3s EPA plus DHA.
Unfortunately, evidence suggests that 90% of Americans6 are failing to meet this baseline benchmark of 500 milligrams of marine omega-3s per week.
While this dosage may be enough to provide foundational heart health benefits, the American Heart Association7 suggests the general population up their intake to at least 1,000 milligrams (1 gram) of combined EPA and DHA per day (from fatty fish and/or high-potency omega-3 supplements) for more comprehensive cardiovascular support.*
The recent Frontiers review revisits the clinical recommendation, analyzing the dosage required to exceed the recommended omega-3 index level associated with cardiovascular benefits (i.e., above or equal to 8%). To achieve this goal, researchers determined the following suggestions for omega-3 supplementation:
- 1,000 to 1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA
- Triglyceride form (for optimized bioavailability)
- Taken daily for at least twelve weeks
To achieve omega-3 index levels above 8% and reap optimal cardiovascular benefits, a high-potency formula like mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ can get you there.* With 1,500 milligrams of sustainably sourced EPA and DHA in triglyceride form, this premium fish oil formula delivers on all these requirements (but taking it daily for at least three months—well, that’s on you).
The takeaway.
New research from Frontiers in Nutrition echoes AHA recommendations, encouraging people to consume 1,000 to 1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA daily for at least twelve weeks to promote cardiovascular well-being.*
A premium daily fish oil supplement like mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ is a fantastic solution for getting the optimal dose of marine omega-3s to support heart function and longevity.*
†Consuming EPA and DHA combined may reduce blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension, a risk factor for CHD (coronary heart disease). However, FDA has concluded that the evidence is inconsistent and inconclusive. One serving of omega-3 potency+ provides 1.5 grams of EPA and DHA.
