According to Leaf, getting adequate omega-3s is one of the simplest and most effective ways to care for your brain. In fact, the brain is made of about 60% fat, which means you need a meaningful amount of healthy fat included in your diet to support optimal cognitive function.

“We get fat from things like avocado, nuts, fish, and fish oils,” Leaf explains. Unfortunately, the standard American diet swaps many of these healthy fats for red meat and processed oils.

Because oily fish (e.g., salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, herring, tuna) are not a staple in the average U.S. home, over 90% of Americans are failing to get enough brain-healthy omega-3s in their diet.

“It’s difficult to get enough of these critical omega-3 fats from diet alone, which is why I supplement with mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+,” Leaf shares in a recent video testimonial.