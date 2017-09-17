1050 Items Tagged

vegan

Recipes

This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Surprising Secret Ingredient (It's Not Avocado!)

It'll soothe your gut and make your skin glow.

#vegan
Liz Moody
September 17 2017
Food Trends
Functional Food
Functional Food

Bored With Salad? 5 Genius Ways To Eat More Greens

Increasing your veggie intake is a lot easier if you think outside the box.

#food as medicine #foods #mbgsupplements #vegetarian #vegan
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
September 2 2017
Recipes

What Registered Dietitians Eat For Dessert

Genius ways to stop your sweet tooth in its tracks.

#dessert #foods #vegan #healthy foods #sugar
Liz Moody
August 29 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

My Journey To Finding The Perfect Nut-Free, Plant-Based Milk

This clean, nut-free, and dairy-free milk option is about to rock your world.

#allergies #smoothie #wellness #plant-based #health
Leah Goldglantz
August 28 2017
Recipes
Food Trends
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Elimination Diet Too Intimidating? Give Up Just This One Food For Major Results

Not ready to do a deep dive into the elimination diet? Just ditch dairy for a major change.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegan #dairy #healthy foods
Katie Lemons
August 22 2017
Functional Food

8 Genius New Ways To Eat Avocado, Straight From A Top Chef

The salad dressing is going to be your new staple.

#Paleo #avocado #autoimmune #foods #vegan
Seamus Mullen
August 22 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.

#nutrition #happiness #protein #wellness #vegan
mindbodygreen
August 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

A Full Day’s Worth Of Good-For-Your-Gut Recipes (From A Top Plant-Based Chef)

Harnessing the healing power of plants, each of these meals is easy to make and will leave you feeling amazing.

#gut health #healthy recipes #wellness #plant-based #vegan
Adam Kenworthy
August 15 2017
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less

These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #health
mindbodygreen
August 8 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

What's The New Butter Coffee? The Plant-Based Superfood Beverage You Will Love

Butter coffee has swept the nation—but what to do if you're vegan or you don't like caffeine? Enter THIS drink.

#healthy recipes #coffee #wellness #plant-based #vegan
Rachel Mansfield
August 3 2017