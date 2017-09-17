1050 Items Tagged
vegan
This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Surprising Secret Ingredient (It's Not Avocado!)
It'll soothe your gut and make your skin glow.
Do Vegetarians & Vegans Really Live Longer?
Here's what the science says.
I Went To The World's Best Wellness Retreat. Here's Exactly What I Ate
Where healthy and delicious overlap.
The 3 Healthiest Things You Can Buy At Trader Joe's (According To An RD)
They're inexpensive AND great for you.
Bored With Salad? 5 Genius Ways To Eat More Greens
Increasing your veggie intake is a lot easier if you think outside the box.
Found: The Three Healthiest Recipes You Can Make In An Instant Pot
Plant-based and oh-so-easy.
What Registered Dietitians Eat For Dessert
Genius ways to stop your sweet tooth in its tracks.
My Journey To Finding The Perfect Nut-Free, Plant-Based Milk
This clean, nut-free, and dairy-free milk option is about to rock your world.
The 11 Best Healthy Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes On The Internet
Get ready for some iron-rich cooking.
Are You A Vegetarian Curious About Trying Meat? Here's What You Need To Know
The best diet is one where you listen to what your body needs.
This Sugar-Free Juice Trend Is Making It 100X Easier To Eat Veggies On The Go
Drink your veggies!
Are Eggs A Superfood — Or Super Unhealthy?
Functional doctors weigh in.
Elimination Diet Too Intimidating? Give Up Just This One Food For Major Results
Not ready to do a deep dive into the elimination diet? Just ditch dairy for a major change.
8 Genius New Ways To Eat Avocado, Straight From A Top Chef
The salad dressing is going to be your new staple.
Yes, A Grain-Free, Vegan Tortilla Exists — And It Couldn't Be Easier To Make
This is what dreams are made of.
Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat
You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.
A Full Day’s Worth Of Good-For-Your-Gut Recipes (From A Top Plant-Based Chef)
Harnessing the healing power of plants, each of these meals is easy to make and will leave you feeling amazing.
Vegan Sloppy Joes That Will Take You Straight Back To Childhood
Good for your body AND soul.
5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less
These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.
What's The New Butter Coffee? The Plant-Based Superfood Beverage You Will Love
Butter coffee has swept the nation—but what to do if you're vegan or you don't like caffeine? Enter THIS drink.