Pan-Fried Tofu With Mashed Avocado May Be The New Avo Toast

Eliza Sullivan
Forget Toast: This Pan-Fried Tofu Is Our New Favorite Way To Eat Avocado

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

May 4, 2020

You'd think by 2020 we'd be finished talking about avocado toast, but the dishes' five minutes of fame has turned into a full fledged cultural phenomenon. But just because it's pervasive doesn't mean toast is the only suitable vehicle for mashed avocado, nor does it mean a perfectly poached egg or red pepper flakes are it's best compliment.

In this recipe from the recent cookbook Rika’s Modern Japanese Home Cooking, Rika Yukimasa shared modernized and simplified recipes that draw from traditional Japanese cuisine but with a home cooking spin. She presents us with a new perfect pairing for creamy avocado: wasabi. And the new perfect vehicle comes courtesy of crispy pan-fried tofu.

The potato starch used in the dredge for the tofu has two benefits: it keeps this tasty dish gluten-free, and it lends a crisper coating to the protein. If you don't have potato start, Yukimasa recommends using tapioca flour.

Pan-Fried Tofu With Mashed Avocado

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 12-ounce block momen (medium-firm) tofu
  • ½ avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 1 teaspoon (5 grams) kosher salt or sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon (2 grams) wasabi
  • Freshly squeezed juice of ½ lemon
  • 1/3 cup potato starch or tapioca flour
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 umeboshi plum pickles, pitted and halved

Method

  1. Wrap the tofu in a paper towel and place in a microwaveable container. Microwave for 3 minutes on high to get rid of excess water, then set aside to cool.
  2. Make the sauce. In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Mash in half of the salt, the wasabi, and the lemon juice.
  3. Cut the tofu into eight slices and season with the remaining salt. Dredge the tofu in the potato starch and shake off any excess.
  4. In a non-stick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Place the tofu in the pan.
  5. Pan-fry the tofu until the bottom side is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side.
  6. Arrange the tofu on individual plates and top each piece with some of the avocado sauce and half of an umeboshi plum pickle.
Excerpted with permission: © Rika’s Modern Japanese Home Cooking by Rika Yukimasa, Rizzoli New York, 2020. Photography ©Teruaki Kawakami.

