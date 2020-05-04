You'd think by 2020 we'd be finished talking about avocado toast, but the dishes' five minutes of fame has turned into a full fledged cultural phenomenon. But just because it's pervasive doesn't mean toast is the only suitable vehicle for mashed avocado, nor does it mean a perfectly poached egg or red pepper flakes are it's best compliment.

In this recipe from the recent cookbook Rika’s Modern Japanese Home Cooking, Rika Yukimasa shared modernized and simplified recipes that draw from traditional Japanese cuisine but with a home cooking spin. She presents us with a new perfect pairing for creamy avocado: wasabi. And the new perfect vehicle comes courtesy of crispy pan-fried tofu.

The potato starch used in the dredge for the tofu has two benefits: it keeps this tasty dish gluten-free, and it lends a crisper coating to the protein. If you don't have potato start, Yukimasa recommends using tapioca flour.