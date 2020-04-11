mindbodygreen

How To Make Easter Egg Dye With All Natural Ingredients

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Still Life Of Painted Easter Eggs

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

April 11, 2020 — 2:05 AM

Whether you celebrate Easter for religious reasons or family tradition, odds are it will look differently this year. But just because you’re celebrating with a smaller group doesn’t mean your festivities should be smaller-scale. Step up your egg decorating this year by making your own all-natural dye. 

The basic formula

For starters, make sure you have water, distilled white vinegar, and plenty of eggs to dye—plus extra for Easter brunch. For these four colors, we referenced a recipe from the Food Network, and offered some ideas for repurposing the boiled veggies you used. 

Red

For a bright red dye, use none other than the finger-staining beets. This recipe calls for about two pounds, peeled and chopped. Use what’s left behind for this vegan beetroot curry

Yellow

To get a more muted, pale yellow, use one pound of yellow onion skins. Now that you’ve got a perfectly peeled onion lying around, add this Spanish omelet with sweet onions to your brunch menu. 

Blue/Purple 

To make a bluish-purple dye, you’ll need two small heads of purple cabbage, sliced. Once you strain the boiled cabbage, repurpose them into a gut-friendly cruciferous veggie stew

Orange 

It’s tricky to add turmeric to anything without staining your dishware, countertops, and clothes. While not ideal in most situations, it works pretty well for dyeing Easter eggs. You’ll need one and a half cups to get that beautiful, bright orange color. 

Each color will dye 12 eggs 

Directions

  1. Boil water with each vegetable (separately)
  2. Turn off the burner when water has become a vibrant color (about 30 minutes) 
  3. Let the water cool, then strain the vegetables
  4. Place hard boiled eggs in the dye color of choice 
  5. Refrigerate overnight

According to this recipe on Martha Stewart's website, boiling the eggs in the dyed water is also an effective method, and might lead to a deeper color.

Chances are you already have most of these items in your kitchen. If not, here’s some tips for safely navigating the grocery store right now. Just don’t forget your mask.

