Recipes

6 Sneaky Ways To Add More Plant-Based Protein To Your Day

May your day be rich in protein (and super delicious!).

#foods #food how to #protein #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Aldrich
May 12 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

What A Personal Trainer Wants You To Know About Protein

Yes, you really can be vegan and super strong.

#vegetarian #vegan
Chelsea Lay
May 6 2017
Integrative Health

The Supplements I Recommend To All My Plant-Based Patients

Plant-based diet? You might not be getting all the nutrients you need.

#supplements #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 3 2017
Food Trends
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Parenting
Recipes
Recipes

The Overnight Oats Recipe You Need To Reduce Inflammation

Two green ingredients are better than one.

#inflammation #vegan
Ashley Madden
March 29 2017
Functional Food
Food Trends
Functional Food
Food Trends
Food Trends

I Ate Meat For The First Time In 5 Years. Here's What Happened To My Body

Insta-star and blogger Rachel Mansfield tells all.

#Paleo #vegan
Rachel Mansfield
March 15 2017
Functional Food

10 Plant-Based Breakfasts That Pack A Protein Punch

Start your day off right with these protein-packed recipes.

#vegan #breakfast #food
Jennifer Wang
March 13 2017