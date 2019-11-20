mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

5 Trader Joe's Recipes You Need On Your Thanksgiving Table

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Image by mbg Creative / iStock

November 20, 2019 — 21:02 PM

We're just one week away from Thanksgiving, and thankfully, Trader Joe's has a foolproof guide to all your meal-prep needs.

They've got delicious products, recipes, and even a shopping list to make sure your Turkey Day dinner goes off without a hitch. Or at least, a hitch that has nothing to do with the food.

In the spirit of the season, we rounded up five Thanksgiving recipes sure to please, courtesy of Trader Joe's:

1. Roasted Brussels sprouts

We love Trader Joe's roasted Brussels sprouts recipe for both its simplicity and complementary flavors. A hint of maple syrup pairs well with the savory, roasted sprouts, and the touch of cranberries adds a little holiday flair, brightening up the table.

Article continues below

2. Mini sweet potato biscuits

Like the idea of combining two of our favorite carbs in one seasonal recipe? Try these mini sweet potato biscuits. They're hearty, sweet, and even have bits of bacon in them. Yes, please.

3. Pumpkin spice mules

As the night gets underway, there's nothing like a holiday cocktail to set the tone for a great evening. This pumpkin spice mule recipe is perfect for the friends and family you're entertaining this year. It's a breeze to make and can be easily increased to meet the needs of a dinner party.

Article continues below

4. Sausage and kale stuffing

A delicious twist on the Thanksgiving staple, Trader Joe's sausage and kale stuffing will have everyone going back for seconds. Made with their Italian pork sausage (sweet or hot), kale, chestnuts, and cheese, the turkey won't be the only one stuffed.

5. Pumpkin pie

If anyone has room for dessert, Trader Joe's has you covered with their pumpkin pie recipe. The best part about this pie is that TJ's takes care of the crust, leaving you only to whip up the filling. And with just a 20-minute prep time, it won't take long at all.

Article continues below

Don't feel like cooking?

We have to give honorary mention to Trader Joe's ready-made Thanksgiving dishes. Let's be real: Not everyone is used to preparing holiday meals for the whole family. If that sounds like you, have no fear.

TJ's has a ton of products perfect for entertaining. Their One Potato, Two Potato Gratin is sure to be a hit, as is their organic savory vegan gravy. And of course, if you can't brave the pie filling, Trader Joe's does sell prepared pumpkin pies. They even have a guide to turkey roasting and a shopping list to help you get in and out in a breeze.

Need more help with Thanksgiving prep? Check out these deals from Whole Foods and Amazon, or peruse our keto-friendly recipes.

Remember this is a time to celebrate and be grateful for family and friends, and whether it's a Trader Joe's recipe or a deal from Whole Foods and Amazon, we hope you're thankful and spending time with people you love.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/happy-trader-joes-thanksgiving

Your article and new folder have been saved!