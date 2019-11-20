We're just one week away from Thanksgiving, and thankfully, Trader Joe's has a foolproof guide to all your meal-prep needs.

They've got delicious products, recipes, and even a shopping list to make sure your Turkey Day dinner goes off without a hitch. Or at least, a hitch that has nothing to do with the food.

In the spirit of the season, we rounded up five Thanksgiving recipes sure to please, courtesy of Trader Joe's: