These Seitan Fajitas Will Impress Even The Biggest Of Carnivores
As I've mentioned before, I have this thing with Tex-Mex. The fragrant spices make your whole kitchen smell heavenly, and I love how you can switch up the measurements to control the heat.
I'm not a vegan myself, but these seitan fajitas from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer's Vegan Everything have me intrigued. Seitan has a similar texture to fajita meat, especially when it's mixed up with all the yummy, vibrant vegetables. Serve this dish to a meat-eating friend, and they might not even notice the difference.
If you're gluten-intolerant, you might want to substitute the seitan for tofu or another gluten-free, plant-based protein, as seitan is a form of textured wheat protein. The great thing about fajitas is you can get creative! Tex-Mex is art, people.
Vegan Seitan Fajitas
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 7 ounces (200 g) seitan
- 1 red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded
- 1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed and seeded
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1¼ cups (200 g) drained cooked kidney beans
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ bunch fresh cilantro
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 1 tablespoon drained sliced pickled jalapeño
- 1 lime, quartered
Method:
- Slice the seitan, bell peppers, and onion into strips. Finely mince the garlic.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the seitan and sauté for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Transfer to a plate, cover to keep warm, and set aside.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan, and reduce the heat to medium. Sauté the bell peppers and onion for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.
- Add the beans, cumin, and oregano. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 5 minutes to heat through.
- Coarsely chop the cilantro. Add the cilantro and garlic to the pan. Stir well and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Warm the tortillas in a dry pan over medium-high heat.
- Spoon some of the vegetable mixture onto each tortilla. Top with the seitan and jalapeños. Serve with the lime wedges.
- Serve with pico de gallo, guacamole, and soy yogurt (optional, but recommended!)
