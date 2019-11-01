mindbodygreen

These Seitan Fajitas Will Impress Even The Biggest Of Carnivores

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan.

Image by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer

November 1, 2019

As I've mentioned before, I have this thing with Tex-Mex. The fragrant spices make your whole kitchen smell heavenly, and I love how you can switch up the measurements to control the heat.

I'm not a vegan myself, but these seitan fajitas from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer's Vegan Everything have me intrigued. Seitan has a similar texture to fajita meat, especially when it's mixed up with all the yummy, vibrant vegetables. Serve this dish to a meat-eating friend, and they might not even notice the difference.

If you're gluten-intolerant, you might want to substitute the seitan for tofu or another gluten-free, plant-based protein, as seitan is a form of textured wheat protein. The great thing about fajitas is you can get creative! Tex-Mex is art, people.

Vegan Seitan Fajitas

Serves 4 

Ingredients:

  • 7 ounces (200 g) seitan 
  • 1 red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded 
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed and seeded 
  • 1 onion 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1¼ cups (200 g) drained cooked kidney beans 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano 
  • ¼ bunch fresh cilantro 
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper 
  • 4 large flour tortillas 
  • 1 tablespoon drained sliced pickled jalapeño 
  • 1 lime, quartered 

Method:

  1. Slice the seitan, bell peppers, and onion into strips. Finely mince the garlic. 
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the seitan and sauté for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Transfer to a plate, cover to keep warm, and set aside. 
  3. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan, and reduce the heat to medium. Sauté the bell peppers and onion for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened. 
  4. Add the beans, cumin, and oregano. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 5 minutes to heat through. 
  5. Coarsely chop the cilantro. Add the cilantro and garlic to the pan. Stir well and season to taste with salt and pepper. 
  6. Warm the tortillas in a dry pan over medium-high heat. 
  7. Spoon some of the vegetable mixture onto each tortilla. Top with the seitan and jalapeños. Serve with the lime wedges. 
  8. Serve with pico de gallo, guacamole, and soy yogurt (optional, but recommended!)
Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019. Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

