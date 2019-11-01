These Seitan Fajitas Will Impress Even The Biggest Of Carnivores

As I've mentioned before, I have this thing with Tex-Mex. The fragrant spices make your whole kitchen smell heavenly, and I love how you can switch up the measurements to control the heat.

I'm not a vegan myself, but these seitan fajitas from Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer's Vegan Everything have me intrigued. Seitan has a similar texture to fajita meat, especially when it's mixed up with all the yummy, vibrant vegetables. Serve this dish to a meat-eating friend, and they might not even notice the difference.

If you're gluten-intolerant, you might want to substitute the seitan for tofu or another gluten-free, plant-based protein, as seitan is a form of textured wheat protein. The great thing about fajitas is you can get creative! Tex-Mex is art, people.