In terms of plant-based strides, Sunday's Golden Globes menu might take the (vegan) cake.

That's right, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are going completely plant-based this year, and we at mbg are certainly here for it. So much so, that we've decided to curate our own list of plant-based dishes to whip up for your watch party.

This last-minute decision to go meatless has everything to do with the climate crisis: "If there's a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change," says Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria.

Keeping with that spirit, we're planning to also partake in plant-based foods on Sunday. So whether you’re vegan, keto, or a straight-up carnivore, here are 13 of the best plant-based appetizers out there, perfect for any gathering you have planned—red carpet or not.