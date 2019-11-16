This Probiotic Guac Will Become Your Next Healthy Party Staple 

Who doesn't love a good guac? I first learned this recipe while working at Rancho La Puerta's cooking school and quickly started using it for all the parents who wanted to sneak more veggies and healthy fats into their kids' meals. Over the years, I've made it my own by upping the fat, incorporating fermented foods for their probiotics, and adding superfoods such as moringa powder, chia seeds, and collagen peptides.

The lime juice in this recipe keeps the guacamole from turning brown. And make sure you scrape out all the avocado connected to the skin—the flesh closest to the skin is actually the most nutrient-dense part!