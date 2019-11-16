This Probiotic Guac Will Become Your Next Healthy Party Staple
Who doesn't love a good guac? I first learned this recipe while working at Rancho La Puerta's cooking school and quickly started using it for all the parents who wanted to sneak more veggies and healthy fats into their kids' meals. Over the years, I've made it my own by upping the fat, incorporating fermented foods for their probiotics, and adding superfoods such as moringa powder, chia seeds, and collagen peptides.
The lime juice in this recipe keeps the guacamole from turning brown. And make sure you scrape out all the avocado connected to the skin—the flesh closest to the skin is actually the most nutrient-dense part!
Probiotic Guacamole
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed (can also use shelled edamame or broccoli florets)
- 2 medium ripe avocados
- 1 jalapeño or serrano chile, minced
- ¼ cup chopped red onions
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped sauerkraut
- 2 tablespoons sauerkraut brine
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- Himalayan sea salt
- 1 to 2 tablespoons XCT oil (optional)
- Dash of cayenne (optional)
Method:
- In a small saucepan, cook the peas in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and leave to cool slightly.
- In a blender or food processor, process the peas until smooth. You can add a splash of water or lime to help blend if you are having trouble.
- In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with a fork. Stir in the chilies, red onions, cilantro, garlic, sauerkraut, brine, cumin, and lime juice.
- Stir in the blended veggies. Add salt to taste.
Note: Can be made up to 3 hours ahead and refrigerated. I like to serve this in a molcajete for parties or for having friends over.
Recipe excerpted from The Mexican Keto Cookbook. Copyright © 2019 by Torie Borrelli. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Eric Wolfinger. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
