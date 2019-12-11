Thanks to the magic of oat milk, a nondairy alternative to the real thing, I am able to enjoy starchy side dishes like this one that deliver on the comfort without bringing a world of hurt onto my joints. Unlike plain old potatoes, celery root (also called celeriac) supplies tons of earthy flavor while delivering on the fiber, vitamin, and antioxidant fronts.

The oat milk provides the creamy consistency, and the nutritional yeast gives the mash a satisfying cheese-like nuttiness. The turmeric is a great anti-inflammatory bonus, so I add it to the party.