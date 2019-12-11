This Vegan Mashed Celery Root Is The New Cauliflower Mash
Thanks to the magic of oat milk, a nondairy alternative to the real thing, I am able to enjoy starchy side dishes like this one that deliver on the comfort without bringing a world of hurt onto my joints. Unlike plain old potatoes, celery root (also called celeriac) supplies tons of earthy flavor while delivering on the fiber, vitamin, and antioxidant fronts.
The oat milk provides the creamy consistency, and the nutritional yeast gives the mash a satisfying cheese-like nuttiness. The turmeric is a great anti-inflammatory bonus, so I add it to the party.
"Cheesy" Mashed Celery Root
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 4 cups unsweetened oat milk
- 2 medium celery roots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- ¾ cup nutritional yeast
Method:
- In a large saucepan, combine the oat milk, celery root, turmeric, nutmeg, a large pinch of salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and bring to a gentle simmer over medium-high heat. Cook until the celery root is easily pierced with a knife, about 25 minutes. Scoop out and reserve 1½ cups of the cooking liquid before draining.
- Transfer the celery root to a large bowl and press with a potato masher until smooth. Set aside.
- Place the potatoes in the saucepan, cover with cold water by a few inches, add a large pinch of salt, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, partially covered, until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes. Drain, return the potatoes to the pan, and press with a potato masher until smooth.
- Return the mashed celery root to the pan with the mashed potatoes and add 1 cup of the reserved cooking liquid and the nutritional yeast. Stir to combine and season with a pinch of salt and a twist of black pepper. If the mixture appears a little dry, stir in the remaining cooking liquid. Serve warm.
Recipe courtesy of Fix It With Food. Copyright © 2019 by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
