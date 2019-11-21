This Stuffed Acorn Squash Might Be The Easiest Vegan Holiday Dish Ever

This roasted and stuffed acorn squash from Kirsten Kaminski's Vegan Holiday Cookbook is the ultimate holiday dish. Packed with flavorful and fragrant quinoa stuffing, this cozy dish is sure to impress with its sweet and hearty flavors. I personally love stuffing squash (and bell peppers, while we're on the topic) because it's a ridiculously easy way to create a meal that looks like restaurant-level quality. Your squash will end up looking decadent and colorful (just look at those fall hues!), and your family will never know that it only took 45 minutes to whip up.

Plus, that pomegranate seed topping adds a fresh element to the stuffing—just what this dish needs to make it a well-rounded, nutritious meal. Check out the recipe below, and you're sure to be the star of your next holiday-themed potluck.