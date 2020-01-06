The plant-based diet is a form of alkaline diet, which was designed to help cells repair themselves through a combination of restricted diet and supplements.

"Dr." Sebi, whose real name was Alfredo Darrington Bowman, was born in 1933 in Honduras. He was not a doctor, medical or otherwise (though his site calls him a "pathologist, herbalist, biochemist, and naturalist"). He passed in August of 2016.

During his life, his diet had a number of celebrity fans, like Michael Jackson, but also was surrounded with controversy. He was sued by New York state after claiming he had "cured AIDS" in 1993, and he was told to stop making medical claims about his diet's benefits.

The diet prescribes a strict form of veganism and is based on the concept that all diseases have to do with a localized failure by the body's mucus membranes. Based on this, by creating an alkaline environment, one can eliminate the cause of disease.

For those looking to try the diet, it starts with registering online. Creating a login on the Dr. Sebi website will allow access to the "Nutritional Guide," which provides a list of foods you're allowed to eat (it's specific), along with some other guidelines.

The diet also advises taking Dr. Sebi Cell Food supplements. The "All-Inclusive Package" (for which there are gendered options) costs $1,500, while the "Advanced Package" is $750. Individual products can also be purchased on the website.