1050 Items Tagged
vegan
8 Foods Nutrition Experts Won't Go Near
Guaranteed you've eaten at least one of these recently.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 6)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Emma Watson's bold feminist statement, the impact of exercise on cancer, and how to deal with...
You're Invited To mbg's First Cookbook Club—With Functional Food Blogger My New Roots
Plus, we share our favorite recipe from the book!
Miss Cereal? Here Are The 6 Healthiest Ones You Can Buy
Cocoa Pops have nothing on these.
You'll Want To Use This Inflammation-Fighting Everything Bagel Seasoning On, Well, Everything
Plus, five easy ways to use it.
Unicorn Toast Is A Thing (And It's REALLY Good For You!) Here's How To Make It At Home
We'll take our coffee with a side of magic, please.
This Golden Turmeric Popcorn Will Win Best Snack At Your Oscar Party
Plus, it's anti-inflammatory!
5 Days Of Healthy Meals: Beautifying Moroccan-Spiced Carrot + Tomato Edition
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
This Is The Secret To Cafe-Quality Turmeric & Bulletproof Lattes
Perfect foam, here you come.
5 Days Of Healthy Meals: Inflammation-Taming Turmeric Soup Edition
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
Meal Prep Sunday: A Moroccan Millet That Will Make Your Skin Glow + 5-Minute Tweaks For 4 Days Of New Meals
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
These Healthy Truffles Have A Magic Ingredient That Will Make People Fall In Love With You (No, Really)
Essentially cupid's arrow, but in chocolate!
Meal Prep Sunday: An Alkalizing Soup To Supercharge Your Immunity + 5 Minute Tweaks For 4 Days Of New Meals
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
You Won't Believe These Chili Cheese Nachos Are Actually Meat- And Dairy-Free
Your guests and your gut will thank you.
Jessica Biel Spills Why She & Justin Timberlake Won't Eat Wheat Or Dairy (And What They Eat Instead)
Here's everything Jessica Biel eats in a day.
Exactly What To Eat (And What To Avoid) To Have A Great Period
PMS can be a thing of the past.
Curious About The Gut-Healing Powers Of Ayurveda? This One-Day Cleanse Is The Place To Start
With an easy quiz so you can eat for your dosha!
These Fudgy Peanut Butter Brownies Have A Protein-Packed Secret
These protein-packed brownies make those other brownies seem so conventional.
Is This Gluten-Free Grain About To Be The New Quinoa?
Plus, tips from chefs about how to actually use it.
8 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Can Prep In 5 Minutes Or Less
Chunk in some ingredients, come home to delicious dinner.