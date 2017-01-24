1050 Items Tagged

vegan

What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout

Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.

Liz Moody
January 19 2017
The One Dinner Party Menu That Works For Every Dietary Restriction

No reason to fear dietary restrictions when entertaining! These dishes will ensure everyone at your party gets their fill.

Elizabeth Inglese
December 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Earth Balance

Vegan Baking Basics: How To Make The Perfect Apple Pie

Sophie Jaffe, founder of Philosophie, shares her tips and tricks for crafting the perfect plant-based apple pie and shows how you can too!

mindbodygreen
November 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Gardein

A 5-Ingredient Meatless Dinner In Less Than 15 Minutes

Meatless meatballs and zoodles make for a quick and easy go-to dinner recipe that meat-eaters and vegetarians alike will enjoy!

mindbodygreen
September 26 2016
Should Even Vegans Be Drinking Bone Broth?

Warning: This liquid gold elixir might just rock your world.

Liz Moody
September 14 2016

5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish

You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.

Kathy Freston
September 5 2016
Raising A Vegan Kid Could Soon Be Illegal In Italy. Here's What We Should Really Be Talking About

The all-too-frequent feeding of hyperprocessed fast food to children is a far greater offense.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 17 2016
