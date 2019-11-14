The Whole30 Diet: Can Vegans & Vegetarians Do It?

If you decide to embark on a vegetarian or vegan Whole30, there are two possible paths you can take (there are probably more, but these are the clearest ones).

1. You follow the diet exactly as it's outlined

2. You cut out fewer food groups than the diet requires

The way we see it, there are benefits to either path. Should you choose the first path, it's worth noting that your diet will look a little sparse, especially in the protein department. The highest sources of plant-based protein—beans, legumes, soy, wheat—aren't permitted, according to the Whole30 rules. Your diet will consist of healthy fats, vegetables, and fruit. Everyone has different protein needs—you need more if you're active, for example—so this may or may not be a cause for concern for you. On the flip side, if you're someone who has trouble getting enough vegetables in, this path gives you an excuse to do so (a sort of friendly ultimatum): Vegetables are considered bottomless on the Whole30 diet, and if they're one of your only options, odds are you'll add them to your plate. We recommend doing your research before choosing this path, or even speaking to a doctor or an R.D. about how much protein you should consume every day.

Alternatively, you could choose the second path, which offers a more flexible approach that you may find more appealing. (We imagine that the majority of vegetarians and vegans interested in Whole30 walk this path.) Instead of ousting all the prohibited food groups, you retain a portion of them. If you're a vegan, you could keep plant-based proteins like beans, legumes, and soy in your diet and eliminate gluten and sugar from your diet, and see how you feel. If you're a vegetarian, you could exclude dairy and soy (and even gluten, too, if you wanted). Foods in these groups often clue us in to sensitivities or intolerances we might have by triggering allergic or inflammatory responses. If sugar is what's causing your headaches, for example, you'll know that after cutting it out for 30 days, seeing how you feel, and then reintroducing it. Should the headaches persist after 30 days, or upon reintroduction, then it's possible sugar wasn't the cause—though, many would argue you should limit your intake anyway.

Simply put, you can pick and choose what foods you avoid to essentially create your own elimination diet. Whole30 overall is well-intentioned with its diet inclusions and exclusions—we shouldn't be eating junk food, carrageenan, or artificial sugar anyway—so there's definitely reason to adopt at least a few of its rules. Some would argue that this isn't a "true" Whole30, but that's the kind of negativity Melissa Hartwig Urban, Whole30 founder and mbg Collective member, tries to discourage.

"Despite the fact that these [vegan and vegetarian] lifestyle choices seem in conflict with our healthy eating recommendations (which requires a moderate amount of animal protein every day), please don't rule our program out," she says. "We actually have quite a few things in common and believe the Whole30 has a lot to offer you, even if you choose to limit the inclusion of animal products in your diet."

If you're still skeptical, take comfort in the fact that there are vegans and vegetarians who have made it work (check the forum if you're not convinced). That said, there's no guarantee that you'll achieve the same benefits and results that the Whole30 advertises—but really, is anything in life guaranteed? Just a thought. You do you.