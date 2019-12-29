mindbodygreen

Here Are Our 19 Best Recipes From 2019 (People Are Really Into Keto)

Jamie Schneider
December 29, 2019
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

December 29, 2019 — 12:22 PM

As we approach the new decade, we've taken some much-needed time for reflection here at mbg. In addition to predicting the wellness trends of the future, we've pondered the best expert advice we've heard over the past year. And now, we've decided to take a step back and reflect on the best mbg recipes of 2019—curated by you, our lovely readers, and your taste buds. 

In 2019, the beloved keto diet made its way into the hearts and stomachs of many, so it only makes sense that our keto dessert recipes take the cake (pun intended). Apart from the keto craze, gut-healing soups and superfood smoothies were also a huge hit, perhaps because they're both an easy, quick way to get in a lot of our essential nutrients. 

Whether you're keto, plant-based, or paleo, take a trip down memory lane with us and peek at what mbg recipes were trending all year long. We can't wait to see what's in store for 2020. 

1. Fudgy Keto Brownies

These gooey, fudgy brownies reign supreme for the favorite recipe of 2019. The title is well deserved, as this dessert incorporates healthy ingredients like almond flour and avocado oil, yet it still feels like an indulgence. You'll fight over who gets to lick the spoon, for sure. 

2. Keto Cream Cheese Pancakes

Making pancakes is such a relaxing weekend activity, and keto people deserve all the fun, too. The cream cheese batter adds rich flavor and 1.8 grams of protein to the meal, so you can rest assured that you're eating a healthy meal and indulging in fluffy pancakes. Add some fiber and protein with toppings like berries and nut butter, and you've got yourself a balanced breakfast. 

3. Pickled Fermented Garlic

A surprising top recipe, we'd say. But the charts have spoken, and it seems like this Korean immune-boosting secret has kept you healthy and glowing all year long.  

4. Low-Carb Keto Cheesecake

A decadent dessert, this keto cheesecake features a pecan almond crust that might taste even better than the original. You'll be the star of any holiday party with this rich recipe. 

5. Keto Bagels

Bagels are still on the breakfast table—as long as you're willing to get a little creative. These asiago rosemary keto bagels are so yummy, you won't even miss the high-carb version of the morning classic. Better yet, these bagels don't use any type of nut-or coconut-based flour, so it's a great keto option for those of you with nut allergies.

6. Gut-Friendly Vegetable Soup

There's something about soup that just feels like it's healing your gut, and this recipe's antimicrobial properties are especially gut-friendly. Because it has so many anti-inflammatory veggies, spices, and herbs, you'll want to keep this soup on hand for the remainder of winter. 

7. Keto Breakfast Burrito

Bone broth in a burrito? It's possible, and it's keto-friendly. The powdered bone broth combines perfectly with the eggs and helps create a beautiful tortilla when you cook them flat. Feel free to get creative when you pile on the toppings (arguably, the best part of the meal). 

8. Spaghetti Squash Ramen Soup

When soup season came in full swing, needless to say, this keto-friendly ramen was a huge hit. It's another way to use up that extra spaghetti squash in a dish that's comforting and fragrant. It's a hug in a bowl. 

9. 5-Minute Keto English Muffin

English muffins are the foundation of a lot of breakfast staples (eggs Benedict, BEC's, avocado toast; the list goes on). To ensure a healthy and balanced keto breakfast, this English muffin recipe will become your new best friend. Plus, each muffin has 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. 

10. Chewy, Double-Chocolate Keto Cookies

Double-chocolate, fudgy cookies that are healthy and nutritious? Say no more. For an even softer and more doughy cookie, feel free to shave a couple of minutes off the bake time. You'll thank us later. 

11. Carrot, Ginger & Pear Soup

Another soup on the list, this carrot, ginger, and pear version is packed with fiber and antioxidants, and it's such an easy way to blend up all of your favorite veggies into one, nutrient-dense bowl of soup. 

12. 60-Second Keto Mug Biscuit

Yes, you can be keto and hop on the "60-second mug cake" trend. You can even transform this fluffy biscuit into a delicious strawberry shortcake by adding fresh strawberries and keto whipped cream. As if keto-friendly desserts could get any easier! 

13. Plant-Based Barley "Risotto"

The coconut milk in this vegan risotto makes the dish creamy, while the fresh herbs give it a hint of flavor. Whether you make this dish as a side or lick the entire bowl clean for a plant-based weeknight dinner (we won't judge), you'll be sure to have a hearty and satisfying meal. 

14. Almond Butter Brownies

These almond butter brownies have that perfect melt-in-your-mouth fudgy consistency, all while being jam-packed with superfoods like flaxseeds and monk fruit. Nut butter and chocolate just seems to be the perfect combination in any dessert, no? 

15. Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties

These breakfast patties look pretty on the plate and pack in a whole lot of nutrients. The Greek yogurt adds protein and probiotics, while the lentils bring in some fiber to the dish. These sweet potato patties will become a staple in your breakfast routine; trust us. 

16. Sparkling Cucumber-Mint Lemonade Cocktail

It's the only beverage on the favorites list, and when you look at the ingredients, it's no surprise why. There's something about cucumber and mint that'll make just about any drink recipe seem cooling and refreshing. Consider this spritz the drink of summer 2019. 

17. Sleepytime Dinner Smoothie

I know what you're thinking: Smoothies? For dinner? Are we crazy? But we promise this dinnertime blend will leave you full and satisfied—perfect for a hectic day where you might not have time to cook a meal. The veggies in this smoothie also help relax and prepare your body for sleep, which is always a late-night win. 

18. Savory Multigrain Porridge

What's better than a cozy bowl of porridge on an especially wintry morning? Better yet—this version is Instant Pot–friendly and full of interesting flavors. It's a savory take on a classic breakfast, and it's 100% vegan. A perfect morning meal, if you ask us. 

19. Turmeric Black Bean & Sweet Potato Soup

The final recipe to round out our favorites is this anti-inflammatory turmeric soup. It's a one-pot recipe, so feel free to chuck all the ingredients on the stove and simmer, (we also love an easy cleanup!). When you make this soup over the holidays, you'll have plenty of time to hang with your family and feed them a hearty, nutritious meal. What more could you want? 

