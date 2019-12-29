Here Are Our 19 Best Recipes From 2019 (People Are Really Into Keto)

As we approach the new decade, we've taken some much-needed time for reflection here at mbg. In addition to predicting the wellness trends of the future, we've pondered the best expert advice we've heard over the past year. And now, we've decided to take a step back and reflect on the best mbg recipes of 2019—curated by you, our lovely readers, and your taste buds.

In 2019, the beloved keto diet made its way into the hearts and stomachs of many, so it only makes sense that our keto dessert recipes take the cake (pun intended). Apart from the keto craze, gut-healing soups and superfood smoothies were also a huge hit, perhaps because they're both an easy, quick way to get in a lot of our essential nutrients.

Whether you're keto, plant-based, or paleo, take a trip down memory lane with us and peek at what mbg recipes were trending all year long. We can't wait to see what's in store for 2020.