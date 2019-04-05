mindbodygreen

This Thyroid-Healing Soup Has A Secret Fiber-Packed Ingredient

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

April 5, 2019

Around 25 million Americans suffer from a thyroid problem. The thyroid gland is responsible for our metabolism, and if it's not working correctly, people can experience symptoms that range from chronic fatigue to constipation and depression. Some thyroid issues can be cured easily with medicine while others, such as Hashimoto's disease, require lifestyle changes to alleviate common symptoms as there is not a quick fix.

Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP, best-selling author of Hashimoto's Protocol and author of the new cookbook Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology, was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, the most common cause of hypothyroidism or a thyroid deficiency, at the age of 27. Wentz is committed to addressing the underlying causes of Hashimoto's through lifestyle interventions, and in her new cookbook, she does just that by sharing a comprehensive guide to eating in a way that supports thyroid health and the immune system.

She introduces different diets as part of her plan, one of these being the Root Cause Autoimmune Diet, which is excellent for relieving symptoms of leaky gut, a common symptom of thyroid-related issues. Supporting your gut is a critical part of good health, in general, but it's even more important for those with thyroid issues.

Wentz's soup blends carrot, ginger, and pear to be an ultra-gut-healing and immune-boosting meal. While maybe not a super-obvious ingredient in soup, pear makes a great addition as it's high in fiber, which helps detox your digestive system and maintain healthy gut bacteria.

Whether you suffer from a thyroid deficiency or are just looking to straighten out your gut, this flavorful soup is guaranteed to brighten your day!

Carrot, Ginger, Pear Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 4 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1 pear (peeled if not organic), diced
  • 4 cups bone broth
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
  • Sea salt or pink Himalayan sea salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste (if tolerated)
  • Coconut milk, for garnish

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a soup pot on medium. Add the carrots and onions and cook until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes.
  2. Add the pear and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the bone broth and bring to a boil; reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until carrots are tender.
  4. Add the grated ginger and blend in a blender in batches (when blending hot liquids, make sure the top of the blender is vented to let the steam escape) or with an immersion blender.
  5. Return to the pot (if using a blender); season to taste with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve warm with a dollop of coconut milk (optional).
Based on excerpts from Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology: Nutrition Protocols and Healing Recipes To Take Charge of Your Thyroid Health by Izabella Wentz with the permission of HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2019.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

