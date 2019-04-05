This Thyroid-Healing Soup Has A Secret Fiber-Packed Ingredient

Around 25 million Americans suffer from a thyroid problem. The thyroid gland is responsible for our metabolism, and if it's not working correctly, people can experience symptoms that range from chronic fatigue to constipation and depression. Some thyroid issues can be cured easily with medicine while others, such as Hashimoto's disease, require lifestyle changes to alleviate common symptoms as there is not a quick fix.

Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP, best-selling author of Hashimoto's Protocol and author of the new cookbook Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology, was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, the most common cause of hypothyroidism or a thyroid deficiency, at the age of 27. Wentz is committed to addressing the underlying causes of Hashimoto's through lifestyle interventions, and in her new cookbook, she does just that by sharing a comprehensive guide to eating in a way that supports thyroid health and the immune system.

She introduces different diets as part of her plan, one of these being the Root Cause Autoimmune Diet, which is excellent for relieving symptoms of leaky gut, a common symptom of thyroid-related issues. Supporting your gut is a critical part of good health, in general, but it's even more important for those with thyroid issues.

Wentz's soup blends carrot, ginger, and pear to be an ultra-gut-healing and immune-boosting meal. While maybe not a super-obvious ingredient in soup, pear makes a great addition as it's high in fiber, which helps detox your digestive system and maintain healthy gut bacteria.

Whether you suffer from a thyroid deficiency or are just looking to straighten out your gut, this flavorful soup is guaranteed to brighten your day!