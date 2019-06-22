The Perfect Keto Bagel Recipe To Curb Those Morning Carb Cravings

Who doesn't like a nice toasty bagel? Even the thought is enough to elicit fond scent memories of epic weekend brunches. But, given the high carb count and relative lack of nutrition (most are made from refined wheat flour), they may not be part of your regular breakfast rotation—especially if you're on a keto diet.

The good news: Bagels are still on the breakfast table—as long as you're willing to get a little creative. By making strategic ingredient swaps and adding in the appropriate keto-friendly foods, you can still find comfort in your favorite carby flavors and textures without sabotaging your keto goals.

To prove we're not bluffing, scroll down for a totally drool-worthy Asiago Rosemary Bagel recipe from the cookbook Keto Gatherings by Kristie Sullivan. While we still consider it somewhat of a treat—after all, most functional nutrition experts recommend formulating your keto diet to be rich in nutrient-rich whole foods and heavy on the veggies—it's a great way to make weekend mornings feel a little extra special without knocking you out of ketosis.