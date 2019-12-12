Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

The ketogenic diet (more commonly known as the keto diet, for short) is one of the more difficult eating plans of the moment. The highly restrictive diet is marked by low-carb, high-fat, and moderate-protein intake to send the body into a fat-burning state.

"This dietary combination aims to shift the body's metabolism away from burning sugar and carbohydrates as fuel to actually burning fat in the form of ketones," David Perlmutter, M.D., explains of the mechanism behind ketosis and why it can be such a great thing for the body. "When the body is using ketones as a fuel source, we say that person is in ketosis, and that's the ultimate goal of this diet."

While the keto diet is high in good fats—like avocados and coconut oil—it's also very low in sugar and carbs, which can make a keto diet particularly tricky to follow for anyone with a sweet tooth. And while, yes, you should avoid sweet foods most of the time when you're on a keto diet (in part to reduce carb intake but also to break your psychological "need" for sweets), there are still ways to enjoy your favorite desserts on special occasions without countering all your progress. And these double-chocolate keto cookies (scroll down for the full recipe) are one of our personal favorite ways to do just that.

Yes, we said keto cookies. As in cookies that taste amazing and meet the rigid dietary guidelines of the keto diet. In addition to being keto-friendly, these keto cookies are also gluten-free and low in sugar (keto desserts, which have to be as low in carbohydrates as possible, frequently are), making them a potentially viable dessert option for anyone trying to maintain stable blood sugar.

"The idea behind keto is to keep your fat-accumulating hormone, insulin, low by keeping your blood sugar low," explains Vincent M. Pedre, M.D. "In doing so, you turn on fat-burning genes while suppressing the abdominal-fat-amassing machinery."

Now, more about what makes these cookies so awesome.