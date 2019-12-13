Traditional cheesecake crusts are made with graham crackers, which are tasty and delicious but high in carbs and sugar. This crust, on the other hand, is made with almond flour and pecans. Almond flour hits a lot of nutritional high points, making it a perfect substitute. Almond flour is gluten- and grain-free and high in monounsaturated fats, which work to decrease your risk of heart disease. It's also packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and is a great source of the essential minerals magnesium and potassium.

Often underrated, pecans are great too. "Pecans are chock-full of nutrients—containing about 19 different vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants," explains registered dietitian Britni Thomas, R.D. "The monounsaturated fats in pecans may help improve your cholesterol profile." What's more, pecans also contain three times as many flavonoids (a type of antioxidant) as almonds, which makes them as impressively healthy as they are deliciously tasty.

When it comes to adding a splash of sweetness to the crust, this keto cheesecake recipe relies on erythritol, a natural sugar alternative that tastes almost exactly like the real thing—all without the massive amount of calories or blood sugar spike.

Erythritol is a sugar alcohol. Unlike many other sugar-free sweeteners, which usually have zero calories, sugar alcohols do contain up to 3 calories per gram. The minuscule number of calories in erythritol is worth it, though, as zero-calorie artificial sweeteners like sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal and NutraSweet), and saccharin (Sweet N' Low) often come with a slew of unhealthy effects that you definitely want to avoid: "These chemical sweeteners actually change the bacterial makeup of your microbiome. This can be a trigger for autoimmune problems, diabetes, and metabolic disorders," according to William Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine expert and mbg Collective member.

It's important to note, however, that sugar alcohols aren't a great option for everyone. They are known to have a laxative effect if consumed in high quantities and can cause major flare-ups of digestive problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and SIBO. Since your body does not completely absorb sugar alcohols, they're left to ferment in the large intestine, which can cause gas and bloating. If you suffer from IBS, SIBO, or other digestive problems, this keto cheesecake recipe might not be for you, as erythritol is also a key ingredient in the keto cheesecake filling.