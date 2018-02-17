1050 Items Tagged
Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How
It's all thanks to a genius, protein-packed secret ingredient.
This Chocolate Potion Features Phenylethylamine — Our Body's Natural 'Love Drug'
It's scientifically proven to make people fall in love with you.
Forget Tofu: This Is The Best Vegan Scramble You Can Make
If you're a savory breakfast person, this one's for you.
3 Easy Ways To Keep Your Healthy Eating Resolution
This soba noodle soup will ease your digestion, warm your soul, and keep you on track for your healthy eating goals.
These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism
Can you meet your nutrient needs on a vegan diet? Is it actually good for the environment? A top doctor addresses the biggest questions.
10 Genius Things You Can Make With A Jar Of Almond Butter
Who knew almond butter had so many uses?
How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year
If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!
This Healthy Food Is Going To Be Everywhere In 2018
Get ready for veganism and functional flowers (!!) to go mainstream.
This Savory Oatmeal Is The Perfect Grounding, Cleansing Breakfast
It's also gluten-free and vegan!
These Healthy Cinnamon Rolls (!!) Are The Perfect Christmas Breakfast
Vegan, paleo, gluten-free, AND insanely delicious.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 20, 2017)
The case for snoozing more this holiday season.
3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls
Move over, cookies.
Get Festive With These 5 Better-For-You Entertaining Ideas
The perfect holiday treat without the stress or guilt
Marco Borges On Beyoncé, Jay-Z, A Plant-Based Diet & Why He's Never Had A Drink In His Life
Meet the man behind the 22-Day Revolution.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 29, 2017)
Three cheers for TGI Fridays.
Deliciously Ella Shares The Diet That Helped Heal Her Chronic Disease
She also shares her husband's recent health scare and how she grew her mega-wellness empire.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a healthy announcement from California Pizza Kitchen, why playing sports as a kid is so good...
The World's Most Famous Food Blogger Just Shared The Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Of Your Dreams
Even meat lovers are going to be addicted to this veg-packed wonder.
On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why
Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.
This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine
This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.