Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How

It's all thanks to a genius, protein-packed secret ingredient.

Liz Moody
February 17 2018
This Chocolate Potion Features Phenylethylamine — Our Body's Natural 'Love Drug'

It's scientifically proven to make people fall in love with you.

Liz Moody
February 14 2018
Forget Tofu: This Is The Best Vegan Scramble You Can Make

If you're a savory breakfast person, this one's for you.

Liz Moody
February 4 2018
3 Easy Ways To Keep Your Healthy Eating Resolution

This soba noodle soup will ease your digestion, warm your soul, and keep you on track for your healthy eating goals.

mindbodygreen
January 18 2018
Food Trends

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism

Can you meet your nutrient needs on a vegan diet? Is it actually good for the environment? A top doctor addresses the biggest questions.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2018
How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year

If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!

mindbodygreen
January 4 2018
Food Trends

This Healthy Food Is Going To Be Everywhere In 2018

Get ready for veganism and functional flowers (!!) to go mainstream.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 27 2017
Recipes

These Healthy Cinnamon Rolls (!!) Are The Perfect Christmas Breakfast

Vegan, paleo, gluten-free, AND insanely delicious.

Liz Moody
December 23 2017
Women's Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 20, 2017)

The case for snoozing more this holiday season.

Leigh Weingus
December 20 2017
Get Festive With These 5 Better-For-You Entertaining Ideas

The perfect holiday treat without the stress or guilt

mindbodygreen
December 6 2017
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 29, 2017)

Three cheers for TGI Fridays.

Emma Loewe
November 29 2017
Functional Food

Deliciously Ella Shares The Diet That Helped Heal Her Chronic Disease

She also shares her husband's recent health scare and how she grew her mega-wellness empire.

Jason Wachob
November 28 2017
Motivation

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a healthy announcement from California Pizza Kitchen, why playing sports as a kid is so good...

Emma Loewe
November 22 2017
Recipes

The World's Most Famous Food Blogger Just Shared The Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Of Your Dreams

Even meat lovers are going to be addicted to this veg-packed wonder.

Ella Mills
November 20 2017
Integrative Health

On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why

Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
November 20 2017
Recipes

This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine

This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.

Liz Moody
November 18 2017