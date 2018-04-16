1050 Items Tagged
vegan
Cookie Dough, Ice Cream & Chocolate-Covered Caramel: These Are The Best Healthy Desserts You Can Buy Right Now
From under the radar to in your mouth.
This Is How I Knew A Vegan Diet Was Right For Me
Is your body telling you exactly what it needs?
Hemp, Almond, Coconut: Ever Wonder Which Nondairy Milk Is Healthiest? Here Are Our Favorites
Did your favorite make the list?
Rich Roll On Competing Over 50, Overcoming Alcoholism & Thriving The Plant-Based Way
The world's fittest vegan shares his story.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 6, 2018)
Here's the lowdown on the foods you need to eat to get happier.
This Is Artist & Poet Cleo Wade's Self-Care Routine
She's a bath person, just like us!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 3, 2018)
New York state might make it illegal to check your work email after hours.
This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked
I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.
How A Love For The Environment Fuels The World's Fittest Vegan
This mbg Collective member is beyond inspiring.
These Are All Of The Different Veggies You Can Turn Into Bacon (And Exactly How To Do It)
Lauren Toyota shares her secret recipes.
Zac Efron Swears This Diet Totally Changed His Life
"It’s been great for my exercise and great for my routine."
This Celeb Chef Created Vegan Cinnamon Roll Pancakes & It's Our New Favorite Weekend Breakfast
From the woman behind by CHLOE, the vegan restaurant New Yorkers are obsessed with.
This Mission-Driven Company Is Shaking Up The Junk Food Industry
Think Twinkies, but for your gut health.
The Best Healthy Foods Hitting Grocery Store Shelves In 2018
Fresh from the biggest healthy food convention in America.
The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact
After the surgery, I knew things had to change.
This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream
Energizing, healthy, and delicious—you'll love this dessert.
This Weird Diet Is Actually The Healthiest, According To One Of The Country's Top Functional Docs
Here's how you can get started today!
There Are 7 Types Of Elimination Diets. Here's How To Tell Which Is Right For You
It's the BEST way to discover what works for your body.
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried This Easy, DIY Vegan Almond Bacon
With a sweet potato toast crostini, it makes the perfect easy, snacky dinner.
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy
Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.