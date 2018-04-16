1050 Items Tagged

vegan

Food Trends
Functional Food

This Is How I Knew A Vegan Diet Was Right For Me

Is your body telling you exactly what it needs?

#vegan
Lauren Panoff, R.D., MPH
April 15 2018
Functional Food
Outdoors
Food Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 6, 2018)

Here's the lowdown on the foods you need to eat to get happier.

#vegan
Leigh Weingus
April 6 2018
Beauty
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 3, 2018)

New York state might make it illegal to check your work email after hours.

#news #stress #flexibility #news roundup #vegetarian
Krysten Peck
April 3 2018
Functional Food

This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked

I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.

#acne #skin care #fats #inflammation #vegan
Nina Nelson
March 31 2018
Climate Change
Recipes
Food Trends

Zac Efron Swears This Diet Totally Changed His Life

"It’s been great for my exercise and great for my routine."

#news #vegan #energy
Emma Loewe
March 22 2018
Recipes

This Celeb Chef Created Vegan Cinnamon Roll Pancakes & It's Our New Favorite Weekend Breakfast

From the woman behind by CHLOE, the vegan restaurant New Yorkers are obsessed with.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
March 17 2018
Functional Food

This Mission-Driven Company Is Shaking Up The Junk Food Industry

Think Twinkies, but for your gut health.

#news #vegan
Krysten Peck
March 15 2018
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Foods Hitting Grocery Store Shelves In 2018

Fresh from the biggest healthy food convention in America.

#Paleo #gluten #gut health #dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
March 13 2018
Functional Food

The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact

After the surgery, I knew things had to change.

#gut health #vegan
Andy Levitt
March 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Chef Chloe Coscarelli

This Super-Easy Vegan Recipe Tastes Exactly Like Ice Cream

Energizing, healthy, and delicious—you'll love this dessert.

#vegan
mindbodygreen
March 9 2018
Food Trends
Functional Food
Recipes

You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried This Easy, DIY Vegan Almond Bacon

With a sweet potato toast crostini, it makes the perfect easy, snacky dinner.

#vegan #snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
February 23 2018
Food Trends

What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy

Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.

#plants #vegan #energy
Liz Moody
February 21 2018