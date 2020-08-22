Even if you're not following a wholly plant-based diet, embracing a meatless Monday can be a great way to join in on the practice on occasion. But just because you're going meatless doesn't mean you have to skip your favorite dishes.

These Asian-inspired "meatballs" from Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh of Healthyish Foods are a great example of a meatless version of a favorite, and draw on common meat substitutes—jackfruit and mushrooms—for a flavorful dish that may just earn a place on your regular rotation.

"I wanted to make a vegan meatball that was light, healthy and delicious," she told mindbodygreen, "I have always been inspired by Asian cuisine, and tried my hand at using Asian flavors to make an umami packed meatball."

You may be tempted to swap out shiitakes for a different mushroom you have on hand, but you'd be better off not: "I would recommend sticking with the shiitakes. They are known for their meaty quality and earthy flavor," says Thomas-Drawbaugh.

Not sure how to turn this into a meal? She recommends either making them as a starter, or pairing them with a side of roasted vegetables or a quick fried rice for a perfect dinner.