5 Easy Vegan Dinners That Start With A Bag Of Broccoli Rice
1. Broccoli fritters
Is there anything more delicious than a fritter? Start with fresh broccoli rice or thawed broccoli rice. Combine 2 cups of it with 1 pastured egg, ¼ cup of arrowroot powder, fresh-ground pepper, fine-grain sea salt, and fresh thyme (if you'd like, you can also add a handful of shredded Cheddar cheese). Stir together and shape into patties, then pan-fry in avocado oil or bake, with avocado oil sprayed on the pan and the top of the patties, at 400°F until brown and crispy on both sides. Serve warm with a dollop of unsweetened yogurt!
2. Broccoli fried rice
Fried rice is a classic, and this version helps you sneak in all of your vegetables. Dice one yellow onion, one red bell pepper, and two small carrots. Warm a drizzle of avocado oil in a large frying pan over medium-high until it shimmers, then add the onion, red bell pepper, and carrots. Cook until translucent, then add 3 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli rice, 1 cup of peas, and a generous sprinkle of fine-grain sea salt. Cook until it turns bright green, then push to the side. Add 2 beaten pastured eggs directly to the pan and cook until they set, then mix in with the veggies. Toss with tamari and sesame oil, then serve with a drizzle of sriracha.
3. Broccoli slaw
Using riced broccoli is a great way to make broccoli slaw. Just cook 3 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli and a generous pinch of fine-grain sea salt in a frying pan drizzled with avocado oil over medium heat until it's bright green, about 3 minutes. Add to a large bowl, and place in freezer to chill until cold, about 20 minutes. In another bowl, combine ¾ cup of nondairy unsweetened yogurt of choice, 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, and a drizzle of honey. Dress broccoli with yogurt mixture, then add in ½ cup of raisins, 2 grated carrots, ½ cup sliced almonds, and additional salt to taste. Serve cold.
4. Broccoli soup
Making soup with broccoli rice is a great way to get dinner on the table stat since the broccoli rice cooks so much faster than normal broccoli would. Dice 1 onion, then cook over medium-high heat in a large frying pan with a drizzle of avocado oil until translucent. Add 3 cups of broccoli rice and a generous pinch of sea salt, then cook until the broccoli is bright green, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender and add a handful of fresh basil, ½ cup of hemp seeds, the juice of 1 lime, and enough veggie stock or bone broth to just cover; blend until smooth. Serve warm, garnished with hemp seeds and basil leaves.
5. Broccoli burrito bowl
This bowl subs broccoli rice for traditional rice for a delicious and vegetable-filled burrito bowl. To make it, just warm a drizzle of avocado oil in a large frying pan over medium-high. When it shimmers, add 3 cups of broccoli rice and a generous pinch of fine-grain sea salt, and cook until the rice turns bright green, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the juice of 1 lime and ¼ cup of chopped cilantro while you warm one 13.5-ounce can of black beans in the now-empty pan. Add the beans on top of the rice, and top with avocado slices, salsa, and pastured cheese, if desired.
