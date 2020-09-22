6 Healthy-ish Trader Joe's Treats: Fall-Flavor Edition (Yes, Pumpkin)

If we had to pick (which, please don't make us!) we'd have to say autumn might just be our favorite season for shopping at Trader Joe's. The brand goes all in on the orange branding and pumpkin spice mania, and there's always a new slew of products that hit shelves before the fall solstice even rolls around.

Unfortunately, a lot of the popular fall sweets—like cider donuts, pies, and more—are often packed with the processed sugars that we do our best to limit in our diets (save for the occasional treat, of course).

Luckily, between the pumpkin spice desserts at Trader Joe's you can find some healthier options that will help you keep the balance between healthy eating and honoring your fall cravings. These healthier options feature some of your favorite fall flavors, but include beneficial ingredients or other upgrades we love.