Recipe Developer & Registered Dietitian

Sheela Prakash, R.D. is a food and wine writer and recipe developer, as well as a Registered Dietitian. A longtime editor at Kitchn, the largest independently owned food media site on the web with more than 17 million unique readers per month, she has also been on staff at Epicurious and Food52. Her writing and recipes can be found in numerous online and print publications, including Serious Eats, Tasting Table, The Splendid Table, Simply Recipes, Culture Cheese Magazine, Clean Plates, and Slow Food USA.

A self-taught cook, Prakash fell in love with the flavors and style of the Mediterranean after living and studying in Florence, and later completing a summer farm internship at Tenuta di Spannocchia, just outside of Siena, Tuscany. She is a graduate of New York University’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies and obtained a master’s degree in Food Culture & Communications at the Slow Food-founded Università degli Studi di Scienze Gastronomiche (University of Gastronomic Sciences) in Northern Italy. In addition, Sheela holds Level 2 and Level 3 Awards in Wines from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She resides in Brooklyn with her husband.