Exciting news: It's officially peak cauliflower season—which means it's time to stop buying frozen cauliflower products (though we love cauliflower gnocchi as much as the next person) and to start shopping fresh local cauliflower. While technically it's in season from June, according to the Food Network it hits its peak this month (September) and continues onto November. In the fall you also start seeing more of the bright-colored caulis—purples and yellows.

These recipes are from the September edition of the farm-to-table cookbooks that make up the Loaves and Fishes Farm Series, a collection of cookbooks organized by the owners of the gourmet food store in the Hamptons. Sorted by month, the books are packed with recipes that highlight the farms local to the shop.

We love cauliflower for lots of reasons: It's a great base for a variety of flavors and can be used in a variety of cuisines, and recent years have show it's able to be turned into veggie versions of some of our favorite carbs, too. It's also a cruciferous veggie, which means it can help improve blood sugar management, support gut health and heart health, and it may even have cancer-preventing properties.

These three recipes are great ways to celebrate this miracle vegetable accordingly, especially while it's in season.