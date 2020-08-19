Today in good news for vegans and alt-milk fans: Dunkin' has officially added oat milk to their menu across the country—making them the first national quick-service restaurant to do so.

For their big announcement, they teamed up with vegan icon and TikTok star Tabitha Brown, who posted a reaction to her first Dunkin' iced oat milk latte on Instagram this morning.

"Planet Oat is now available at Dunkin' starting today," she says. In the caption, she also shares "I promise you it's creamy and delicious." In the video, Tabitha calls out the brands other vegan menu items, too.