You've heard of, and maybe even had, a cauliflower steak—but the whole veggie swaps for meats don't stop there. This recipe, from iconic chef Yotam Ottoleghi's new plant-based cooking tome Ottolenghi Flavor, utilizes a lesser known fall vegetable as the core of this vegan main dish.

Written together with Ixta Belfrage, a recipe developer at Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, the book is choc-full of dinner party worthy vegan recipes like these rutabaga steaks. Rutabaga, if you're not familiar, is a vegetable similar to a turnip that's generally in season from October to March. Like other root vegetables, they are most often eaten roasted or even in a mash, but this preparation opts for the former.

Because it's flavor is actually a bit more mild than a turnip, especially when roasted, rutabagas are an ideal candidate for a spice heavy recipe—something Ottolenghi and Belfrage take full advantage of with the curry crust they've created here. It's made up largely of garlic, cayenne, turmeric, and fenugreek seeds, which have a powerful flavor reminiscent of maple but slightly more bitter and are known to provide health benefits.

While we may not be having dinner parties at the moment, we'll be bookmarking this show-stopper for when we can again—and until then, we may just have to make this for ourselves on Saturday night.