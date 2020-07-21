It may seem like vegans and animal-product eaters have nothing in common—dietarily, that is. One avoids meat, dairy, and other animal products at all costs; while the other may devour one or more of these food items daily. Despite those differences, preventative cardiologist Ethan Weiss, M.D., says vegans and carnivores alike can probably agree on three healthy food principles.

In a mindbodygreen podcast, Weiss tells mbg co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob, not only are these three principles something all types of eaters can agree on, but they’re also probably going to stick around for the foreseeable future.