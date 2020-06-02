Whole Grains May Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Heavy meals or sugary desserts tend to give carbohydrates a bad rap. While some can increase blood sugar levels, not all carbs have adverse health effects. In fact, certain carb sources have actually been proven to have positive benefits on both cardiovascular and metabolic disease. To further support that evidence, a recent research review found whole grains may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The research is being presented at Nutrition 2020 Live Online, a virtual conference held by American Society for Nutrition (ASN).