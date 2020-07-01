Gellan gum is added to a variety of foods as an emulsifier. It’s in almond milk so that “when you pour your glass, you’re not getting a bunch of water on top and then the solids at the bottom,” says Kathy Levin, RDN It’s also in yogurt, ice cream, sorbets, and jams. And you may notice other “gums” making appearances on these ingredient lists too.

Levin explains that gellan isn’t the only type of gum that’s used to emulsify foods. “There's all sorts of different kinds of thickeners out there. There are other gums like xanthan gum and guar gum.” Food manufacturers choose a gelling agent based on what they’re thickening, Levin says.

Food producers also vary the quantity of their chosen gum, depending on how thick they want the food or drink to be, McNeill explains. In almond milk, small amounts of gellan gum “bind added nutrients to the almond-milk base so that there's less separation.” But when manufacturers use more, for example, in jams, “it can help to form a gel-like consistency.”

In addition to thickening food and drinks, gellan gum can also maintain these products’ forms as temperatures change. “So if you purchase almond milk off the shelf in the grocery store in the refrigerated section and take it home” in a hot car, the gellan gum “can help to prevent any kind of harmful effects of the temperature changes,” McNeill says.