mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food

What Exactly Is Gellan Gum And Is It Okay To Eat?

Colette Coleman
Health and Wellness Writer By Colette Coleman
Health and Wellness Writer
Colette Coleman is a writer passionate about health, wellness and plant-based eating. She holds a B.A. from Yale University and studied yoga and meditation with Sri Dharma Mittra in New York.
collage of almonds and milk glass

Image by mbg Creative

July 1, 2020 — 1:54 AM

Almond. Oat. Cashew. Coconut. These days, there are tons of plant-based milk options to choose from, and more people are chugging them than ever before. Dairy-alternative milks have steadily gained popularity over the past few years—a recent poll found that about half of Americans will choose dairy alternatives.

As people bring alt-milk into their homes, they’re also bringing questions. Specifically, what's in it? Plant-based milks often have long lists of ingredients. Some, like water and almonds, are easily recognizable; others, like gellan gum...not so much.

What is gellan gum?

If you don’t know what gellan gum is, you’re not alone. Despite the obscure name, it’s actually a simple product. 

Gellan gum is a vegan thickening agent added to foods to create and maintain a desired consistency. “It’s found in nature, growing on water lilies,” explains Lauren McNeill, R.D., MPH. Food producers don’t go pond hopping to find it, though. They “make it artificially for our food through fermentation,” McNeill explains.

Advertisement

What is gellan gum used for?

Gellan gum is added to a variety of foods as an emulsifier. It’s in almond milk so that “when you pour your glass, you’re not getting a bunch of water on top and then the solids at the bottom,” says Kathy Levin, RDN It’s also in yogurt, ice cream, sorbets, and jams. And you may notice other “gums” making appearances on these ingredient lists too.

Levin explains that gellan isn’t the only type of gum that’s used to emulsify foods. “There's all sorts of different kinds of thickeners out there. There are other gums like xanthan gum and guar gum.” Food manufacturers choose a gelling agent based on what they’re thickening, Levin says.

Food producers also vary the quantity of their chosen gum, depending on how thick they want the food or drink to be, McNeill explains. In almond milk, small amounts of gellan gum “bind added nutrients to the almond-milk base so that there's less separation.” But when manufacturers use more, for example, in jams, “it can help to form a gel-like consistency.”

In addition to thickening food and drinks, gellan gum can also maintain these products’ forms as temperatures change. “So if you purchase almond milk off the shelf in the grocery store in the refrigerated section and take it home” in a hot car, the gellan gum “can help to prevent any kind of harmful effects of the temperature changes,” McNeill says.

Is gellan gum safe to eat?

Studies from around the world find gellan gum safe. Levin points out that a typical carton of almond milk has very little of this additive in it. Gellan gum is usually one of the last ingredients listed, which means that it’s used in smaller amounts than the other, more prominently placed ones.

Although there’s a broad consensus that gellan gum is safe to eat, it can cause side effects in some cases. “In some very small studies, it has been shown to be a faecal bulking agent," McNeill says. This could help people who experience constipation, but for others, it slows digestion. That said, McNeill emphasizes that gellan gum “is typically used in really, really small amounts so it's unlikely to cause any problems.”

Advertisement

Want to drink plant-based milk without gellan gum?

Still not sure you want this ingredient in your diet? Don’t worry, you don’t have to give up on plant-based milk just yet. Some brands, like Elmhurst and Oatly don't use gellan gum in their non-dairy milk products.

Otherwise, Levin coaches her clients who are uncomfortable with the pre-made variety's long lists of ingredients to make almond milk at home. “It’s not super hard,” she says. But if you do go the homemade route, she recommends taking supplements to replace the vitamin and nutrient fortification that store-bought plant-based milks have. 

Bottom line

Gellan gum is an vegan thickening agent that's used to maintain consistency and texture of non-dairy milk, yogurt, ice cream, sorbets, and jams. It's safe to eat, and generally only present in small amounts. However, if you're concerned, you can opt to make your own alt-milk instead.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Our next session to earn your certificate starts July 1st. Enroll today.

Advertisement
Colette Coleman
Colette Coleman Health and Wellness Writer
Colette Coleman is a writer passionate about health, wellness and plant-based eating. She holds a B.A. from Yale University and studied yoga and meditation with Sri Dharma Mittra in New...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Summer Salad Gets A Vegan Refresh With Cashew-Based Tzatziki

Eliza Sullivan
This Summer Salad Gets A Vegan Refresh With Cashew-Based Tzatziki
Recipes

This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

Loneliness vs. Aloneness: A Psychologist On Why The Difference Matters

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Loneliness vs. Aloneness: A Psychologist On Why The Difference Matters
Love

Yes, Love Letters Are Still A Thing: Here's How To Write A Great One

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
Yes, Love Letters Are Still A Thing: Here's How To Write A Great One
Beauty

Yes, Your Scalp Burns: 8 Sunscreens To Keep Your Head Protected

Jamie Schneider
Yes, Your Scalp Burns: 8 Sunscreens To Keep Your Head Protected
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Why Are My Nails Peeling? Here Are The Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions

Alexandra Engler
Why Are My Nails Peeling? Here Are The Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions
Spirituality

A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads

Sarah Regan
A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads
Integrative Health

Why Summer Is The Season For Oxidative Stress + The Supplement To Help

Alexandra Engler
Why Summer Is The Season For Oxidative Stress + The Supplement To Help
Motivation

Should You Exercise On An Empty Stomach? Here's What The Experts Say

Abby Moore
Should You Exercise On An Empty Stomach? Here's What The Experts Say
Sex

This Unexpected Habit Might Improve Couples' Sex Lives, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
This Unexpected Habit Might Improve Couples' Sex Lives, Study Finds
Personal Growth

6 Questions Every Introvert Should Ask Themselves During The Job Hunt

Jane Finkle
6 Questions Every Introvert Should Ask Themselves During The Job Hunt
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-gellan-gum

Your article and new folder have been saved!