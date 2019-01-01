James Beard Award-winning chef

Washington, DC-based Kwame Onwuachi is the chef of Kith and Kin, where he serves Afro-Caribbean cuisine influenced by his family ties to Louisiana, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Nigeria. In 2019, he published Notes from a Young Black Chef, the story of his childhood in New York and Nigeria and the opening of his first restaurant, Shaw Bijou. He won the James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef, was named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs, and has appeared on Top Chef.