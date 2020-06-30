Looking For A Creamy Dairy Free Salad? Try This Take On A Greek Salad

Salads are the perfect side for summer, but even the best green salads sometimes fall flat—or worse, wilt. This vegan and paleo friendly Greek salad avoids that by swapping lettuce leaves for a collection of fresh vegetables.

While mostly made up of cucumbers, their refreshing flavor is accented by sweet notes from cherry tomatoes and a bit of salt from capers and olives. The dressing, a cashew-based take on tzatziki, adds to the light freshness while still lending a satisfying creamy texture.

The recipe, from the new cookbook Clean Paleo Real Life, is simple and can even be made ahead (a bit of time to sit actually makes the dressing better), making it the perfect salad to bring to a summer potluck.