Chef & Cookbook Author

Chetna Makan was born in Jabalpur, an ancient city in central India. She has a degree in fashion and worked in Mumbai as a fashion designer before moving to the United Kingdom in 2003. After reaching the semi-final of The Great British Baking Show in 2014, she wrote her first book The Cardamom Trail, which is a celebration of baking with Indian flavors. In addition, she now has a very popular YouTube channel 'Food with Chetna' where she shares her creative flair for food. She is the author of three additional cookbooks: Chait, Chaat & Chutney, Chetna’s Healthy Indian, and Chetna’s Healthy Indian Vegetarian.



