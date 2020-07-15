Vegan Makeup: 11 Stunning & Chic Plant-Based Products To Try

If you follow a vegan lifestyle, one area worth paying attention to is your makeup bag. The thing is, you may imagine clean and vegan beauty go hand-in-hand, but that's not always the case; while they both can emphasize plant-derived actives, just because a product is marketed as clean or natural doesn’t mean it is also vegan. And just because something's vegan, doesn't mean it's also natural—many vegan brands rely on synthetic ingredients (not always a bad thing either, we should note) for their formulas.

The point is that if you want to shop clean and vegan, you might have to take an extra close look at that ingredient label.