Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach

Haile Thomas is 19 years old and an international speaker, wellness & compassion activist, vegan food & lifestyle content creator. She was the youngest to graduate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition as a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach at age 16. Thomas is also the founder/CEO of the non-profit HAPPY (Healthy, Active, Positive, Purposeful, Youth). She founded HAPPY when she was 12 years old to redefine youth empowerment through holistic education and address the need for free/affordable plant-based nutrition and wellness education in underserved/at-risk communities.

She has spoken at events like SXSW, WeDay NYC, GITEX Future Stars, The Partnership for a Healthier America Summit, Expo East and West, TEDx, Teen Vogue Summit, and The Kids State Dinner to name a few, and has worked with brands like Williams-Sonoma, Nike, Bank of America, Vitamix, United Airlines, and Audible.

Thomas has been featured by NowThis, Insider, BuzzFeed, MTV, CNN, The HARRY Show, the Today Show, Dr. Oz, Home and Family Show, and The Rachael Ray Show, and highlighted in several major publications including O Magazine, Teen Vogue, Fortune, and YES Magazine.