Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies
Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach By Haile Thomas
Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach
Haile Thomas is a wellness & compassion activist, vegan food & lifestyle content creator, and the youngest to graduate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition as a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.
August 1, 2020 — 22:21 PM
Haile Thomas is only 19, but has already graduated from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition as a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach (at age 16) and launched a non-profit, called HAPPY (Healthy, Active, Positive, Purposeful, Youth). She was inspired to launch her health journey after her father developed Type 2 diabetes, and since then has begun working as a wellness & compassion activist, vegan food & lifestyle content creator. Her first book, Living Lively, has 80 delicious, wholesome, super-powered plant-based recipes—including this one.
Help your body wind down in the evenings with these tasty and calming cookies. Have a cookie (or two!) a couple hours before going to bed to get in all the natural melatonin (which helps to balance our sleep cycles) from almonds and cherries.
Knockout Nighttime Cookies
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup mashed banana (about 1 medium banana)
- 2 tablespoons almond butter
- 1⁄2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1⁄2 cup chopped raw walnuts
- 1⁄2 cup dried cherries
- 1⁄3 cup rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)
- 1⁄4 cup flaxseeds
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, stir together the banana, almond butter, coconut, walnuts, cherries, oats, flaxseeds, chia seeds, vanilla, cinnamon, and ginger until thoroughly combined. The batter will be moist.
- For each cookie, roll two tablespoons of the mixture into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet, gently flattening the top with the palm of your hand. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden.
- Cool on a wire rack and grab a cookie! The cookies keep in an airtight container for up to one week.
