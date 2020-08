Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies

Haile Thomas is only 19, but has already graduated from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition as a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach (at age 16) and launched a non-profit, called HAPPY (Healthy, Active, Positive, Purposeful, Youth). She was inspired to launch her health journey after her father developed Type 2 diabetes, and since then has begun working as a wellness & compassion activist, vegan food & lifestyle content creator. Her first book, Living Lively , has 80 delicious, wholesome, super-powered plant-based recipes—including this one.