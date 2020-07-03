I love using mbg's organic veggies+ to super-boost the nutritional profile of my sweet and savory recipes.* It contains a healthy blend of dark leafy greens, including kale and spinach, which are loaded with beneficial nutrients.* The greens powder also features hard-to-find sea vegetables, which provide numerous antioxidants and nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene; flavonoids; and carotenoids, among many others.* These veggies are also a source of plant-based omega-3s.

In addition to a nutrient-rich greens blend, veggies+ includes digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and immune-supporting ginger and turmeric.*

I also appreciate that organic veggies+ doesn't overpower foods and beverages like other substandard greens powders do, making it such a fantastic, versatile formulation to use to support my and my clients' health—especially my clients in the public eye, who must maintain consistent intake of key vitamins and minerals while busy on tour.*

There are so many quick and simple ways to add organic veggies+ into your meals or snacks—you can blend it in smoothies, add it to soups, use it to garnish a salad, or sprinkle it over a bowl of popcorn—the flavor is so great, you can add it to nearly anything. A few of my favorites: buckwheat breakfast bowl, dark chocolate truffles, and vegan ranch dressing.