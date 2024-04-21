Skip to Content
Spirituality

There's A Full Pink Moon In Scorpio On The Horizon—Here's How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
April 21, 2024
Sarah Regan
pink full moon with birds flying in front
April 21, 2024
It's officially Taurus season (see ya, Aries!) and that can only mean one thing: the upcoming full moon is in Taurus' opposite sign, Scorpio. And given that this is the April full moon, it's also fondly referred to as the "Pink Moon."

Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this Scorpio full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind March's full moon

The Scorpio full moon will reach its peak on Tuesday, April 23, at 7:49 p.m. EST, and according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, it's going to be a lot less intense than last month's full moon lunar eclipse.

As she tells mindbodygreen, we're fresh out of eclipse season, and just a few days before the full moon, we also have a Jupiter-Uranus conjunction, ushering in hope and optimism—and maybe some unexpected luck, too.

For that reason, Quinn explains, now is actually a good time to manifest. While full moons are typically more about release, we've had to put things on the backburner while the eclipses were, well, eclipsing, simply allowing the universe to run its course.

But now, she says, "We finally have a little bit of control back, so we can say, 'Hey, I have some requests for manifestations.'"

And if anything is holding you back, it's going to be obvious to you, thanks to Scorpio's scrutinizing nature. According to Quinn, this moon is also forming a square to Pluto in Aquarius, which could result in hidden truths coming to light, or even a spiritual awakening. If there's anything you haven't been willing to face, she adds, "there's nowhere else to look."

In case you forgot, Mercury is also still retrograde for another few days, so be wary of quick tempers and accelerating arguments.

Don't get nervous though! This is ultimately a very positive full moon that will help us get in touch with our deeper emotions. And as Quinn adds, we are in Taurus season, and if there's anything Taurus is good for, it's relaxing and having a good time.

So try to take a cue from the Bull and pamper yourself when all else fails.

3 full moon rituals to try

1.

Take a ritual bath

Given that this full moon is in a water sign, Quinn recommends drawing a ritual bath and meditating while bathing.

"Add some Epsom salts and your favorite essential oils—maybe ylang ylang or sandalwood as something sensual for Taurus season—and allow yourself to meditate on and feel through your emotions," Quinn suggests. Water can be incredibly alchemizing for emotional balance, so allow this soothing bath to let your emotions flow through you like water.

Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more ideas and inspo!

2.

Spend time in nature

According to the AstroTwins, the Pink Moon every April is named for the first pink flowers of spring (not because the moon turns pink, BTW), so it's an excellent time to charge your magical tools outside, while simultaneously connecting with nature.

And considering this full moon is in Scorpio as well, the twins say, it's a prime time to "activate your inner witch." Full moon circle in the woods, anyone?

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following three-card spread:

  1. What am I letting go of this full moon?
  2. What truth is the Scorpio full moon revealing to me?
  3. What gift does the Jupiter and Uranus conjunction have in store for me?

The takeaway

With Mercury still retrograde for a few more days, it's still not time to get hasty. But with eclipse season behind us and this full moon offering an opportunity for deep reflection and release, Taurus season is off to quite a refreshing start.

P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign!

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside

Sarah Regan

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)
Personal Growth

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Is The Only Guide To Full Moon Rituals You'll Ever Need
Spirituality

This Is The Only Guide To Full Moon Rituals You'll Ever Need

Sarah Regan

The Program Helping Thousands Find Their Purpose & Define Their Goals
Personal Growth

The Program Helping Thousands Find Their Purpose & Define Their Goals

Jennifer Grace

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.

