If You Don't Sweat When You Exercise, Are You Still Getting A Good Workout?

I'm a runner in all seasons. I enjoy hitting the pavement on steamy July evenings just as much as I love a midday jog on a Saturday in January. Aside from the difference in my gear from season to season, one huge thing sticks out to me: I sweat a lot during my summertime runs and very little during the winter ones.

My mileage and running time are generally the same, so this phenomenon leaves me a little stumped. If I'm not drenched in sweat after a run, am I really getting a good workout in? And a relaxing yoga class that does wonders for opening my hips but leaves my armpits dry? Was that actually high-quality exercise?

Because I'm sure you have similar burning sweat-related questions, I decided to get to the bottom of it. Here's what you need to know.