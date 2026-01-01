How To Master A Pull-Up & Why Women Are Embracing The Challenge
For many women, the pull-up feels like an elusive milestone—a skill reserved for gymnasts or lifelong athletes. But Angela Gargano, a six-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, Miss Fitness America, and founder of the Pull-Up Revolution program, wants women to know it’s within reach.
“I think that the pull-up is such a powerful fitness benchmark for women,” Gargano says. So few women can actually do one, it shows real determination when it's a skill that's been mastered.
She notes that many women were conditioned early on to believe the movement was unattainable. “When we used to do the Presidential National Fitness Awards in elementary school, women were typically told to just kind of, like, hang on the bar and not actually attempt the pull-up. So we’re already kind of told we can’t do it.”
That’s why, Gargano says, hitting the first rep is so meaningful: “It’s just the most insane, powerful feeling in the entire world.”
Why her method goes beyond bands
Most beginners turn to assisted bands. Gargano explains that this strategy can stall progress,and how to use them in a way that is actually helpful.
When bands are more resistant than someone needs, they can fling you upwards at the bottom of the pull-up. “Since it’s flinging you up at that point, you’re never actually strengthening it… you’ll see people taking the band, getting lighter and lighter with it, but then they keep trying to do it without it, and they literally cannot do it,” she shares.
Instead, people can opt for lighter bands from the start so that they don't overly rely on them. You just have to be honest with yourself—how much work are you doing, and how much work is the band doing?
Better yet, Gargano builds training around mobility, stability, and strength—three pillars that better prepare the body for the full movement, with the goal of ditching bands altogether.
- Mobility: She emphasized mobility isn’t the same as flexibility. Flexibility is “I can put my arm there.” Mobility is, “I can get my arms above my head, but I can now function in that movement.” Since most people spend their days sitting, their overhead mobility suffers. That makes it a crucial starting point.
- Stability: In order to work on the motion of pulling for pull-ups, you also need to be doing an equal amount of pushing exercises to maintain healthy shoulders and avoid injury.
- Strength: “It’s really important when you’re focusing on strength to focus from the bottom to the top of the pull-up. Focusing on strengthening the bottom piece first, and nailing that. Then the next part, nailing that. Then the next part,” Gargano explains.
And we can’t forget about the importance of grip strength as an underlying piece of a solid pull-up. Hand grip strength has been correlated with total muscle strength1, and it's even been proposed as a valuable longevity metric, with low hand grip strength linked to increased hospitalization, nutritional status, overall mortality, and quality of life.
Gargano is a big fan of using dead hangs as a route to master pull-ups, both of which are ideal exercises for improving grip strength and accumulating the above benefits. As an added bonus, as your grip strength improves, it will feel easier to progressively lift heavier dumbbells for greater overall strength gains.
Beyond fitness: The empowerment shift
For Gargano, the pull-up is as much about mindset as it is about muscle. “Every single time that I’ve seen women get this pull-up, they come off the bar screaming, crying, so excited,” she says.
The breakthrough isn’t just the physical skill. “In order to get it, they have to show up consistently. They need to ride the waves of the ups and downs. When they do stick through and finally get it, it’s this empowerment they get from saying, I stuck to something that I sucked at and I was able to do it. So what else have I been telling myself that I cannot do?"
Common mistakes & better form cues
The pull-up, Gargano emphasizes, is a full-body movement. Yet many women approach it with shoulders shrugged and arms overworked. “Instead of just jumping up on the bar and pulling, it’s important to think about pulling more with your back than your shoulders,” she says.
Her favorite teaching cues include:
- “Break the bar.” Keeping this in mind will help you bring your shoulders down and let your back get more engaged.
- “Bring the bar to you versus pulling up to the bar.” That shift helps prevent hunching and keeps the body aligned.
She also recommends video feedback. “It gives them that better picture of how to do it properly so they don’t get injured.”
Step-by-step, here’s the correct form of a pull-up:
- Your arms should be a little further than shoulder-width apart.
- Your thumbs can be over or under the bar.
- Your legs can be in front of you in a hollow position, or they can be bent behind you. Either way, make sure your glutes are squeezed and engaged.
- Shrug your shoulders with arms straight to activate lats; you’ll be leaning back slightly to come up at an angle.
- Then drive your elbows to your ribcage while pulling your chin to the bar.
How to begin your pull-up journey
If you’re starting from scratch, Gargano suggests:
- Start with mobility. Standing arm swings, shoulder pass throughs (using a broom or stick), high-to-low rows, and reverse flies are all upper-body specific mobility exercises, while cat-cows, torso twists, and leg swings are great ways to warm up the rest of the body.
- Train stability. Planks, pushing drills with resistance, and push-ups are going to be helpful in training and gaining stability. As an added bonus, you’re also recruiting other muscles like your core, quads, and glutes in many of these exercises.
- Get comfortable hanging. “Hanging is really great for you because it’s going to help you decompress the spine, it’s going to help improve your grip strength, and it’s going to help you with mobility,” Gargano suggests.
Ultimately, she says, the journey begins with courage. She sees the first step for many women is staring at the bar, wondering if they can actually do it. “Just getting yourself up there—hanging and starting to get used to that idea—is where it all starts.”
The takeaway
No matter your age, the pull-up is an achievable benchmark. And with it comes more than physical strength. As Gargano puts it, “I literally took something that was completely impossible in my mind, and I did it. So now what else can I do?”