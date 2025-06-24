5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury

According to fitness trainer Anthony Crouchelli, NCSF-CPT, no matter your level, it's essential to check in with your body and work through foundational movements—to help keep your body strong and promote fitness longevity. "We want to dial it back to the basics of squat, hinge, push, pull, and core," he explains. To hone in on each of these essential fitness patterns, Crouchelli has put together a five-part sequence "to create a bodyweight circuit that you can incorporate in any space."